World does not realize entire danger from Russian terrorists at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Danilov

It is not that world does not realize all the consequences of a nuclear accident, which may be caused by Russian troops seizing Zaporizhzhia NPP, so it does not react sufficiently to Russia’s actions.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Freedom.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council believes that Ukraine, because of its experience with the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, reacts more acutely to the danger posed to the plant by Russian troops.

"Our country had, unfortunately, the tragic experience of April 1986. Today, the Russian Federation, represented by the terrorist groups that broke into our territory, wants to repeat it again. This is a very dangerous thing," Danilov said.

According to Danilov, the world's reaction to Russia's actions is insufficient because the world is poorly aware that a disaster at a nuclear facility will have global consequences.

"This is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. We cannot even imagine the number of casualties that these terrorists could bring, and not only on the territory of our country. If this cloud moves one way or the other, and everything depends only on the wind, neither Europe nor Turkey is immune. But the world thinks that there is nothing to worry about and, as it seems to me, reacts rather sluggishly to these things," says the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

According to the Ukrainian official, the United Nations should decide that Russia should leave the Ukrainian nuclear facility. "But Russia has veto power. That is, the terrorists have the right to veto any decision. We don't know how they will react. Because they don't value people's lives," Danilov said.

He also commented on the recent visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to ZNPP.

"The IAEA inspection, which, in my opinion, should have been there the same day as it was seized by terrorists, came and looked around, did not allow the press to see the action, and left. Its representatives are still there, but we do not understand what is going on. This is a high-risk facility, which terrorists hold in their hands," Danilov stressed.

According to him, Ukraine, as the country where the plant is located, is fully responsible for the work of the nuclear power plant and cannot transfer it to other countries or organizations.

"The plant must be under the control of specialists of the country where the plant is located. The name of this country is Ukraine. Other specialists cannot be there because it is our responsibility for this process. But get the terrorist group out of there," the secretary of the NSDC explained.

