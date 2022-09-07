During this day, Rascists fired 140 mines and shells in Sumy region - OVA

During this day, Rashists fired 140 mines and shells of various calibers into Sumy region, as well as small arms fire.

It was reported by Dmytro Zhyvitsky, Head of the Regional OVA, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Novoslobidska community came under artillery fire twice a day. A high-voltage substation was damaged.

The Myropilska community came under mortar fire three times. The Bialopol community was shelled with artillery and mortars.

The villages of Manuhivka ( Novoslobidska community) and Atinske (Bilopilska community) came under artillery fire from SAU. A total of 40 arrivals.

Shalyhynska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled with mortars. The Znob-Novgorodska and Esmanska communities came under fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

