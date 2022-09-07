Losses of individual units of PMC, involved in Russian Federation in Ukraine, count more than 40% seriously wounded and killed, - General Staff

Individual units of the PMC operating in the temporarily occupied territories count more than 40% seriously wounded and killed.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region.

UAV conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity. The enemy continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops. A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched more than 7 missiles and 25 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. For this purpose, he made up to 20 flights. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Velyki Prohody, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhy Stavok, and Bezimenne settlements.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction, mortar fire was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Hai in the Chernihiv region and Volfyne, Zapsillia, Manukhivka, and Stukalivka in the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Prudianka, Chornohlazivka, Myronivka, Velyki Prohody, Ruska and Cherkaska Lozova, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky settlements;

in the Sloviansk direction, Sloviansk, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, and Dovhenke were shelled by the occupiers;

in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Tetianivka, Kryva Luka, Spirne, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction, fired mortars, tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Tonenka, and Pervomaiske were fired upon;

the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivka direction, the districts of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Solodke, Shevchenko, Zolota Niva, Pavlivka and Vremivka were affected by fire;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers used mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko settlements;

in the South Buz direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In addition, the enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs - they made 34 sorties.

Private military companies operating in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, in the settlement of Oleksandrivka, Kharkiv region, are suffering significant losses. Individual units count more than 40 percent seriously wounded and killed. The bodies of many of the dead have not been identified and are counted as missing.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine. Our soldiers managed to successfully repulse enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Opytne settlements.

During the day, to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 27 strikes and destroyed ammunition depots, inflicted damage on almost 40 strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment.

In general, the air defense units of our troops destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, a UAV, and five X-101 cruise missiles.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system, and logistical support.

In general, as a result of the fire impact, the damage was caused to 7 control points and 13 objects of concentration of enemy manpower. Radar stations and communication stations, bridge and pontoon crossings, 3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel, and lubricants of different levels fell into the affected area - thereby significantly reducing the combat and logistical capabilities of the occupiers.