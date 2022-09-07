At night, occupiers hit Nikopol and Marhanets with "Hrads", mortars and heavy artillery, - Reznychenko

The night in the Dnipropetrovsk region passed with one alarm and two shellings.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy had the Nikopol district under its sights. It was shelled with "Hrad", mortars and heavy artillery. It struck Nikopol and the Marhanets. There were no casualties or injuries. The scale of the destruction is being determined," he wrote.

In addition, it is reported that at night firefighters put out a fire at an oil depot in Kryvy Rih, which occurred after a Russian missile hit. They fought the fire for more than 16 hours.

In other areas of the region, the night was calm and at the moment it is also calm.

