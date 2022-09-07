Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 50,610 people, 237 planes, 208 helicopters, 2,097 tanks, 1,194 artillery systems and 4,520 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 50,610.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 07/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 50,610 (+460) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2097 (+20) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4520 (+36) units,

artillery systems - 1194 (+15) units,

MLRS - 300 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 156 (+0) units,

aircraft - 237 (+1) units,

helicopters - 208 (+1) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 880 (+4),

cruise missiles - 214 (+5),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3320 (+15) units,

special equipment - 109 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report says.