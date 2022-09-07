383 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 742 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 7, 2022, more than 1,125 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 383 children died and more than 742 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 389, Kharkiv region - 205, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26," the report says.

So, on September 6, a child died as a result of enemy shelling in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region.

Also, on September 6, a 17-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of the shelling of the town of Pechenihy, Chuhuiiv district, Kharkiv region.

2,472 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

See more: 236 children in Ukraine are considered missing due to war. INFOGRAPHICS