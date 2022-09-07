At night, Rashists shelled settelments of Sumy region, - RMA

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Sumy region in the evening and at night.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky

"Late yesterday evening, at 10:30 p.m., there was a mortar shelling (12 "arrivals") in Khotyn. Almost at midnight, 18 explosions from an automatic grenade launcher from the Russian side occurred in the Znob-Novhorod.

Around 02:00 a.m., 13 airstrikes (approximately self-propelled guns and 120 mm mortars), Myropillia," the message says.

It is noted that in all cases there were no victims, as to the destruction - the information is being clarified.