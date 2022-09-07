In morning, Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down in sky of Kherson region. In eastern direction, 2 UAVs were destroyed - Air Force

On September 7, around 8:30 a.m., a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter was shot down in the sky of the Kherson region by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, as noted, at night, in the eastern direction, the air defense of the Air Force destroyed two enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level!

Read more: In morning, Air Force of Ukraine shot down five X-101 cruise missiles and Ka-52 helicopter of occupiers