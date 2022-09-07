Putin publicly admitted to aggression against Ukraine, I call on our partners to create special tribunal, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on international partners to support the creation of a tribunal in the case of committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Putin has just publicly confessed to the crime of aggression against Ukraine: "We did it deliberately". I once again call on all states to support the creation of a Special Tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The crime is in plain sight. Justice must prevail," the message reads.

Also remind, during the Eastern Economic Forum he said that Russia was allegedly trying to resolve the situation in Ukraine peacefully: "We have not started anything in terms of military operations, but we are only trying to finish them. They started there in 2014.

Those who did not want normal development, but subjected people to genocide for eight years. After multiple attempts to solve this issue peacefully, Russia decided to respond in a mirror way - an armed way. We did it deliberately, all our actions are our duty, and we will fulfill it."

