NATO is preparing new projects to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression during winter, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg states that the alliance is preparing a number of new projects to help Ukraine survive the winter, which will be difficult due to Russian aggression. The alliance will continue to help Kyiv defend its independence, otherwise Russia may risk continued aggression against other neighbors and even attack NATO allies.

He wrote about this in his column "NATO will pay the price, but we must stick to the course towards Ukraine" with the subtitle "We must continue to resist Russian aggression against Ukraine and energy blackmail against all of us," published on Wednesday in the Financial Times, informed Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase. Winter is coming soon and it will be hard. It is hard for the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces who are fighting for their freedom, and it is hard for those of us who support them.

Our unity and solidarity will be severely tested as families and businesses feel the effects of the skyrocketing energy prices and cost of living caused by Russia's brutal invasion. We're in for a tough six months with the threat of power outages, disruptions, and possibly even civil unrest. But we must stay the course and resist tyranny - for the sake of Ukraine and for our sake," Stoltenberg writes.

The NATO Secretary General stated that the Allies are "paying the price for supporting Ukraine."

"But the price we pay is in dollars, euros, and pounds, and Ukrainians pay with their lives. And we will all pay a much higher price if Russia and other authoritarian regimes decide they can invade their neighbors with impunity and flout international law.

If Russia stops fighting, there will be peace. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist as an independent state. We bear a moral responsibility to support this independent democracy in the very heart of Europe," he is convinced.

In addition. Stoltenberg believes that "the price we pay for supporting Ukraine also benefits our own security."

"Vladimir Putin has clearly stated that he wants to erase the country from the world map and rewrite the order of European security. Russia temporarily occupies almost 20 percent of the territory of Ukraine, which is four times the area of Belgium or half the territory of Great Britain. Inspired by any success, Russia may risk continuing aggression against other neighbors and even attack NATO allies," the Secretary General of the alliance does not exclude.

With this in mind, he believes that the Allies "have a choice about the world we want to live in." "NATO allies are committed to the right of every nation to choose its own destiny. That is why we are providing unprecedented financial, humanitarian and military assistance to help Ukraine become a sovereign independent state," he emphasized.

Read more: Stoltenberg called on leaders to provide Ukraine with more weapons and equipment: Winter will be difficult and we can see that war is exhausting

Stoltenberg recalled that after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, allied countries allocated billions of dollars to support the Ukrainian security sector and institutions and trained tens of thousands of military personnel, including the Special Forces.

"This helped to make the Ukrainian armed forces stronger, better managed, and better prepared for a new Russian invasion," the NATO Secretary General is confident. In addition, since February, allies have been providing Ukraine with the unprecedented military, humanitarian and financial support.

"We are preparing more than a dozen new projects to help Ukraine survive the winter. And we will continue to help the country in strengthening the defense and security sector in the long term and in the transition from Soviet-era weapons to the capabilities of NATO standards," he said.

Stoltenberg confirmed that he will participate in the meeting of the US-led Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which will be held in Ramstein on September 8, "with the intention of sending a clear signal that we must continue to increase the assistance that Ukraine needs."

"We see the decisive difference that our support makes on the battlefield every day. The Ukrainian army has proven its ability to resist Russian aggression, strike back deep in the enemy's rear and inflict significant losses on the invading forces," the Alliance's Secretary General emphasized.

Read more: NATO will cover 50% of needs of Armed Forces in winter uniforms, - Der Spiegel

He is also sure that the sanctions implemented by NATO allies together with the EU also affect the Russian economy and will "bite even harder" in the future.

"First of all, technology sanctions severely limit Russia's access to advanced semiconductors and chips, which it needs for the automotive industry, aircraft, and military needs.

Our countries are taking this opportunity to diversify our economy and energy supply, strengthen our resilience, and get rid of Russia's energy blackmail forever. NATO's security guarantees leave no room for miscalculation in Moscow about our ability to defend every inch of alliance territory.

At the same time, they enable allies to support Ukraine's right to self-defense. There are tough times ahead, but we've already faced tough times together. The price of refusing to stand up for our values ​​is always higher.

For the sake of the future of Ukraine and our future, we must prepare for the winter war and stick to this course," Stoltenberg summed up.