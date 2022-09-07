Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky called attacks on air bases in Crimea series of successful missile strikes by AFU

Airbases in occupied Crimea were hit by a series of successful missile strikes.

This was stated in a joint article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and First Deputy Chairman of the Council's Defense Committee Mykhailo Zabrodsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to "NV".

The article states that the main feature of the military confrontation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Russian troops "is not even a significant difference in the number of forces and means of the parties in favor of the Russians, and not even significant spatial indicators of the strategic operation against Ukraine," but "a decisive disparity in capabilities."

The generals admit that it is impossible to simultaneously deprive the enemy of such a significant advantage, but it is quite possible to oppose the enemy's ability to act in a similar way and at a similar range.

"We are talking, of course, about the supply of weapons systems or certain types of ammunition with the appropriate range by Ukraine's partners to the Armed Forces," the article says.

The article says that not only and not so many specific names are meant, such as, for example, the MGM-140B ATACMS Block 1A missile for the Himars MLRS.

"A comprehensive approach to the re-equipment of artillery, missile forces, tactical aviation and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of their power must be applied," the article says.

Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi said that a convincing example of the correctness of such an approach this year is the successful efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to physically transfer hostilities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"We are talking about a series of successful missile strikes on the enemy's Crimean air bases, first of all, on the Saka airfield," the article says.

