After destruction of ammunition depots of Russian Federation in Kherson region, AFU began to target occupants’ manpower and equipment, - Butusov

The most painful thing for the enemy is the loss of personnel, especially now, since the Russian army is staffing the cadre troops with people without any training.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"Really important news from the Russian Telegram channel. After destroying the largest ammunition depots, after disabling the bridges across the Dnipro at the Kakhovsky bridgehead, after destroying a large part of the Russian air defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a point defeat of manpower and equipment.

Yes, the most painful thing for the enemy is personnel losses, especially in artillery calculations. I wrote and spoke many times before the invasion - in Russia, the main problem is not iron, but the lack of reserves of motivated and qualified personnel.

Great Russia has far fewer men to send to war and who are able to fight.

And general mobilization is not profitable for Russia, because it will lead, firstly, to the outflow of the population and emigration, and economic losses, secondly, those forcibly mobilized show extremely low combat capability and suffer high losses, thirdly, Russia lacks reserves and production capacity for equipping a large ground army: there is no communication, means of intelligence, equipment, weak logistics," the journalist explained.

According to Butusov, the Russian occupiers are forced to recruit personnel from the street without any training for three-month contracts.

"During strikes on Russian positions, defeating calculations, gun crews, and tanks is a much more important task than defeating the equipment itself. Any destroyed occupier is an important achievement. In a modern war of attrition, the economy is not primarily depleted, but people," - concluded the chief editor of Censor.NET.

