SSU prevented strengthening of Russian influence on work of customs authorities of Ukraine: 24 customs officers were removed from their posts

It is about ending the illegal cooperation of customs officials with citizens who are included in the sanctioned list of smugglers in accordance with the Decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky dated 04/21/2021.

the Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the SSU established that 3 persons from this list have Russian citizenship, and one person has Romanian citizenship. Therefore, the SSU initiated the termination of their Ukrainian citizenship.

Most of the sanctioned figures sought to circumvent the restrictions, continued illegal activities through affiliated structures and tried to maintain influence over officials.

"Under the procedural guidance of the General Prosecutor's Office, 23 searches were conducted on several sanctioned persons, as a result of which weapons, ammunition and explosives were discovered. Currently, 24 customs officials, including senior level employees, have already been removed from their positions," the message reads.

