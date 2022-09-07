Committee of Permanent Representatives of EU countries agreed on proposal to suspend simplified visa regime with Russia

The Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) of the EU countries in Brussels approved on Wednesday the proposal presented by the European Commission (EC) the day before to suspend the EU agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia

"All items of today's agenda under the section "without discussion" have been approved, including the visa issue," the source said.

On the agenda of the meeting on September 7 was the item: "Decision of the Council on the suspension of the application of the agreement on the simplified visa regime with the Russian Federation (approval)".

In the future, the document agreed by the post-predators will be approved by the Council of the EU, then the council's resolution will be published in the "Official Journal" of the European Union, after which the termination of the agreement will take effect.

On Tuesday, the member of the EC for internal affairs Ylva Johansson announced at a press conference in Brussels that the European Commission proposed to completely suspend the EU's agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia.

According to her, "under the current state of affairs, there is no basis for trust or for privileged relations with Russia."

She explained that the termination of this agreement means that Russian citizens will no longer enjoy privileged access to the EU and will face a longer, more expensive and more complicated visa process.

"I am sure that the EU Council will quickly approve this proposal - as early as this week. This means that on Monday morning we will have a new common visa regime for Russia," Johanson said.

The European Commission also announced in its communique that after the EU Council approves its proposal to terminate the agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia, the Russian side will be notified within 48 hours of the entry into force of this decision.

"Now the Council (EU) has to study and approve the proposal to terminate the agreement on the simplified visa regime. Once approved, the termination will enter into force on the second day after its publication in the "Official Journal" of the EU. Russia will be notified of the termination decision no later than 48 hours before it enters into force," said the EC message published in Brussels.