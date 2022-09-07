We have 1,300 km of active combat, - Ministry of Defense

Defense Ministry acknowledged that there are certain successes of AFU, adding that there is a defense operation in the South and East.

Hostilities are taking place along the entire front line, and the Armed Forces have had some success. This was reported today, September 7, by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar in the air of the information telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have 1,300 km of active combat, and in general the front line is 2,500 km long. So, there are active combat operations in all of these 1300 km, that is, there is no need to single out any particular region, because the combat operations are taking place everywhere," Malyar said.

At the same time, she said, there is a defensive operation in the South and East, in fact, a whole set of measures.

"And that's part of the measures that are offensive in nature, part of the measures that are defensive in nature. So we have a lot of diversity, we don't have black and white, we have different facts. Yes, we have some successes, we have deterrence of the enemy," Malyar said.

She also called on Ukrainians to observe a certain information discipline.

"I take this opportunity to appeal to our citizens to observe a certain informational discipline, because the Armed Forces sometimes need informational silence. If we are talking about liberated settlements, the name does not need to be named until the AFU is entrenched there," Malyar stressed and added that we need to wait for official reports.

