Ukraine proposes to create an international mission with participation of UN and EU, which will contribute to withdrawal of Russian troops from ZNPP territory

Visit of IAEA mission to ZNPP did not bring any tangible results of creation a demilitarized zone. Therefore, Ukraine suggests creating an international mission with participation of EU, UN and other organizations that would help withdraw Russian troops from territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in a message on an official Government portal site.

"We discussed with European partners the need to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Unfortunately, the IAEA visit did not bring tangible results in this direction. That is why we offer to set up an international mission with the participation of EU, UN and other organizations that will contribute to withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of ZNPP and 30-km area around the plant that will contribute to its safe functioning", - stated Prime Minister Denys Shmigal in his speech at the governmental session.

He also added that Ukraine is ready to contribute to the EU energy independence by increasing the export of our electricity. After all, now Ukraine exports 300 megawatts, and its potential is seven times more. Also, Ukraine can be Europe's "gas safe" thanks to our largest gas storage facilities.

Read more: IAEA presented report on results of mission at ZNPP

It should be recalled that Rafael Grossi, CEO of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated,

that it is necessary to distinguish the creation of a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the creation of a nuclear safety zone. According to him, the concept of demilitarization is a broader concept that has a geographic, operational scale of a completely different nature.

He noted that it could be a step toward full demilitarization or "ambitious things like that," but now what is urgently needed today is an agreement to establish protection ... shield around the perimeter of the site.

For his part, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russian troops.

Watch more: Russian MLRS are firing from territory of occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. VIDEO