Head of US Department of Defense Austin will announce another package of aid to Ukraine on September 8 in Germany, - Pentagon

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, will announce another package of military aid to Ukraine on Thursday in Germany at the fifth meeting in the Rammstein format

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to C-SPAN.

Such a statement was made by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl.

Kahl clarified that the new package of military aid will include, among other things, additional ammunition for the HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems.

"Absolutely there will be more GMLRS ammunition... This is really what the Ukrainians need," he said.

The meeting in this format is a conference of international allies of Ukraine led by the USA. The first such meeting was organized on April 26, 2022, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The format unites more than 40 countries, most of which are members of NATO and the EU. The meetings are held to coordinate military aid to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

