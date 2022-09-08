Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks in area of 8 settlements. Enemy suffered significant losses as result of attack on village of Solodkovodne, - General Staff

The one hundred and ninety-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops.

"During the past day, the enemy launched more than 10 missiles and 22 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was damaged in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Velyki Prohody, Sloviansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Ivano-Dariivka, Zaytseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bohoiavlenka, Kostiantynivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechistivka, Dorozhnianka, Trudove, Chervone, Vysokopilla, Ternovi Pody, Lozove, Olhivske, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Chervony Yar, Suhy Stavok, Bezimenne, Andriivka and Bila Krynytsia ", the message says.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace and the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

According to the General Staff, in other directions the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects by fire, namely:

on the Siversk direction from mortars and rocket artillery in the areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Ulanove, and Zapsilia of the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Kostiantynivka, Udy, Dymentiivka, Borshchova, Velyki Prohody, Cherkasski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Bayrak, Stary Saltiv and Peremoha;

in the Sloviansk direction from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Hrushuvaha, Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Virnopillya settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Pryshyb, Tetianivka, Sydorove, Siversk, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, New York, Yuriivka, Zaytseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Bilohorivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Vesele, Opytne, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery near Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Yehorivka, Velyka Novosilka and Novomayorske;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of settlements of Novoandriivka, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, and Vremivka.

In the South Buh region, the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Vesely Kut, Tavriyske, Liubomirivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohrihorivka, and Bilohirka came under fire.

"Enemy troops continue to suffer losses. As a result of the fire impact on the concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, which were on the territory of the agricultural enterprise "Ukraine" in the village of Solodkovodne, Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy suffered significant losses, the number is being specified," the message says.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dibrivne, Hryhorivka, Zaytseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Pervomaiske, and Kamianka.