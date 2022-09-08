At night, occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of alarms and shelling again... The Russians directed their "Hrad" and heavy artillery four times to the Nikopol district. Previously, no one was injured. Marhanets was shelled three times. Enterprise was damaged. Specialists work on site. The extent of the destruction in the community is being determined," the report says.

According to Reznychenko, 11 private houses and outbuildings near them, several solar power plant panels, and a local gymnasium were mutilated in Nikopol. The power line was broken. The electricians are already fixing it.

"In other districts, the night was calm and quiet for the moment," the head of the region adds.

Read more: At night, occupiers hit Nikopol and Marhanets with "Hrads", mortars and heavy artillery, - Reznychenko





