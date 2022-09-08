In day, Rashists killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS
6783
On September 7, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On September 7, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region: 3 in Sloviansk, 2 in Mariinka, 1 in Halytsynivka, and 1 in Vodiane. 2 more people were injured," the report says.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.