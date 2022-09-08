Russian troops shelled Kharkiv: 2 people were killed and 5 people were injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces are again shelling Kharkiv. Preliminary fire is carried out with MLRS.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The shelling of the Nemyshlyany district. Preliminary from the anti-aircraft missile system. The information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified," - said the head of the city.

Earlier, the mass media wrote that residents of Nemyshlyany and Sloboda districts of Kharkiv reported explosions.

"Industrial district is also under enemy fire. Previously, two "arrivals". One to the administrative building. Regarding the second, information is being clarified. Also, there is no information about the victims yet," the mayor of Kharkiv added later.

At the same time, Oleh Synehubov, the head of RMA, reported that there were casualties as a result of the shelling of the Industrial district.

"According to the preliminary data of the medics, 2 people died, 5 were injured. All specialized services are working at the sites of the hits," informed the head of the RMA.

