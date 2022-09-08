AFU liquidated captain of Russian Guard Zorin. He seized Crimea and "guarded" ZNPP

In Ukraine, on August 29, the captain of the Russian Guard Serhii Zorin, who in 2014 took part in the annexation of Crimea, and during the full-scale invasion was involved in the "guard" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), was liquidated.

This was reported by Ukrainian blogger and officer Anatoly Shtefan ("Stirlitz"), Censor.NET informs.

"Captain Zorin Serhii took a 'step of goodwill' - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized," Stefan wrote.

Russian mass media indicate in their obituaries that Zorin "died while performing a combat mission." Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded him for his participation in the so-called "special operation".

Zorin was born in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. After the occupation of Crimea, he remained to "serve" in Yevpatoria, from where he left in February 2022 to participate in a "special operation".





