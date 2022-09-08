Ukraine has already received 26 MLRS and 126 M777 howitzers from US and allies, - Austin

The Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin, said that Ukraine has already received 26 rocket launchers from allies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

The head of the Pentagon reminded that in April, the USA first handed over to Ukraine 155-mm howitzers M777, which became the first artillery installations according to NATO standards that entered the service of the Ukrainian army.

According to him, the USA has delivered 126 such howitzers to date.

"Since our first Contact Group meeting, the United States and our allies and partners have delivered a total of 26 long-range rocket artillery systems and their associated GMLRS projectiles. All these capabilities have clearly helped Ukraine counter Russian aggression and even allowed Ukraine to resist the current Russian offensive," Austin added.

