US and allies will train Ukrainian forces and provide military assistance to Kyiv in long term, - Austin

Ukraine’s allies work together to train Ukrainian forces and meet Ukraine’s long-term needs.

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin reported this while opening the fifth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The face of war is changing, and so is the mission of this contact group. We will work together to train Ukrainian forces in the long term. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine's capabilities and strengthen its joint operations in the long term. We will work together to modernize our defense and industrial base to meet Ukraine's long-term needs. And we will work together on production and innovation to meet Ukraine's long-term self-defense needs," Austin said.

He added that during the meeting on Thursday, they will also discuss the main stages of organizing an international training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Austin noted that the contact group was created at a time when the free world sought to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs, but today its work must be focused on sustaining Ukraine's brave defenders for the long term.

"That means a steady and determined flow of opportunity now. It means an urgent shift to innovation and pushing all of our defense industrial bases to provide Ukraine with the tools it will need for the tough road ahead. And that means renewing and deepening our resolve to stand by Ukraine with support and strength that doesn't depend on any particular call," Austin explained.

According to him, four months after the meeting of the first contact group, another key moment of the war is taking place.

"Russian forces continue to brutally shell Ukrainian cities and civilians with rockets and artillery fire. But Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive in the south of their country, and they are implementing the capabilities that we have all provided to help them fight back and take back their sovereign territory," Austin said.