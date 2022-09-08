Baltic States and Poland will close entry of Russians with Schengen visas from September 19

Starting from September 19, Estonia closes entry for citizens of Russia, in particular those who have Schengen visas issued by third countries.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"On the night of September 19, from 00:00 on September 19, the ban on entry for Russian citizens through external borders will come into effect, regardless of which state issued the Schengen visa," the minister said at a press conference on Thursday.

He noted that other states of the Baltic region will do the same.

He also stated that the appeal to Russian citizens is as follows: "Do not come to Estonia with Schengen visas, you are not expected here!"

Reinsalu noted that the ban applies to people traveling with tourist visas and does not affect those who wish to visit the country to meet relatives and for other humanitarian reasons.

It also became known later that Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland are introducing a ban on entry for Russians with Schengen visas. The new rules will come into effect on the night of September 18-19.