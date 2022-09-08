Armed Forces liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv Region, - General Staff. VIDEO

During active operations in the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Gromov, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The Armed Forces have wedged themselves into the enemy's defense to a depth of up to 50 km. Infiltration operations are ongoing in a number of populated areas," he noted.

