Breakthrough in Kharkiv region may mean that Russian army in Izyum fallen into an operational encirclement, - Butusov

Suppose the depth of the breakthrough during the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region is 50 km. In that case, this may mean the operational encirclement of the Russian occupiers in Izyum.

Yurii Butusov, Censor.NET editor-in-chief, writes about this.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced a large-scale offensive operation of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region. In 48 hours of the offensive, the Ukrainian army broke through to a depth of 50 kilometers, and more than 20 settlements were liberated!

This is an incredibly high rate of attack on the prepared defense of the Russian Armed Forces, which have multiple advantages over the Armed Forces in all types of combat equipment, artillery, aviation, and ammunition. There are no such examples in modern military history.

An outstanding success. The depth of the breakthrough may mean that the Russian army in Izyum has fallen into an operational encirclement," Butusov notes.

The journalist draws attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not published any information about the events in the Kharkiv region for three days.