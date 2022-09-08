The actual needs of an army were determined, - Zelensky held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Stavka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Stavka.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Presidental Press Office.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the active actions of the defense forces to liberate the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, and identified further operational tasks.

They also analyzed the state of logistical support of the units and identified the current needs of the troops.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and his Deputy Rostislav Zamlinskiy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Chief of the General Staff of the AFU Serhiy Shaptala, Commander of the National Guard Yuriy Lebid, Commander of the AFU Special Operations Forces Viktor Khorenko, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov and Deputy Head of the Office of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Kukov participated in the meeting.

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Troops of Operational Command West Serhiy Lytvynov and Commander of the Troops of Operational Command South Andriy Kovalchuk joined the Stavka meeting via video link.

