On behalf of all Ukrainian people, we express our sincere condolences to Royal Family - Zelensky on death of Elizabeth II

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to Royal family on death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Zelensky on Twitter.

He said: " With deep sadness we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of all Ukrainian people, we express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth for this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

