Transnistrian population refuses to sign contracts with Russia’s army, and there is mass desertion in " operative group of troops".

It was reported by General Directorate of Defense Intelligence, informs Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that attempts by the Russian military command to launch a broad campaign in Transnistria to recruit contract servicemen do not bring any practical results. The local population refuses to join the Russian army, despite promises of high payments, social packages and possible housing. The main reason is unwillingness to participate in combat operations in Ukraine. Moreover, many of the "volunteers" who decided to sign a contract at the beginning of the war either died or are missing in action.

Also against the background of the events in Ukraine, there has been an increase in the number of desertions in the "operational group of Russian troops in Transnistria". And because of the limited number of military contingent, the Russians are unable to attract the necessary resources to find and return the missing. In addition, there is a mass resignation from service upon expiration of the contract.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to help Moldova get rid of the occupants on its land, - Budanov

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the " operative group" has intensified its personnel training. Considering the experience of combat operations in Ukraine, significant adjustments have been made to the training program. In particular, the number of training sessions with logistics and military-medical assistance units has been increased.

At the same time, the obsolete logistics base does not allow for a qualitative improvement in the level of readiness of logistics units. There is a similar situation with the training of military medics - the number of classes has been increased, but outdated approaches to first aid on the battlefield, further evacuation and provision of medical supplies are used. The military is supplied with equipment, medicines, individual dressing bags and rubber tourniquets of Soviet standard only.