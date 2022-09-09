More than 90 "arrivals" were registered in Sumy region during September 8, - OVA
As informs Censor.NЕТ. it was reported in telegram by Chairman of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky.
According to him, around 10:00 a.m., the shelling of the Krasnopilska community from the Russian territory began - 29 mortar "arrivals" and 20 "arrivals" from Grad multiple rocket launchers were recorded.
In addition, in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the vicinity of Bachivsk in Esman community - 20 "arrivals" from mortar were recorded.
Also Russian military after 15:00 opened fire on Znob Novgorodska community - 8 "arrivals" from mortar and 15 shots from automatic machine gun grenade launchers were recorded.
"There is also information about a car that exploded on a mine in the Shostka district. Details later," Zhivitsky added.