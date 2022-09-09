More than 90 "arrivals" were registered in Sumy region during September 8, - OVA

Occupants shelled Sumy region from mortars, Grads and grenade launchers, and more than 90 "arrivals" were recorded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ. it was reported in telegram by Chairman of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky.

According to him, around 10:00 a.m., the shelling of the Krasnopilska community from the Russian territory began - 29 mortar "arrivals" and 20 "arrivals" from Grad multiple rocket launchers were recorded.

In addition, in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the vicinity of Bachivsk in Esman community - 20 "arrivals" from mortar were recorded.

Also Russian military after 15:00 opened fire on Znob Novgorodska community - 8 "arrivals" from mortar and 15 shots from automatic machine gun grenade launchers were recorded.

"There is also information about a car that exploded on a mine in the Shostka district. Details later," Zhivitsky added.

