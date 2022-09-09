Kyslytsia at UN Security Council: Russia has only right way - "surrender and leave"

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, said at the Security Council meeting that the only right way for the Russian Federation to save Ukrainians and Russians is to "surrender and leave."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Kyslytsia's statement.

"Starting aggression against Ukraine in 2014, invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has violated the norms and principles of almost all fundamental international documents, including bilateral and multilateral agreements, the Helsinki Final Act and, first of all, the UN Charter," the statement reads.

"No state present in this room, except Russia, bears responsibility for the inability of the Council to effectively perform its functions under the UN Charter. Only the presence of Russia in the permanent seat of the Soviet Union immobilized the Security Council in terms of ensuring the peace and security of Ukraine.

We defend ourselves, Europe, the world, and the UN Charter, and we will fight until the last inch of the sovereign territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, is liberated. I emphasize, in strict accordance with the provisions of Article 51 of the UN Charter, which we have all pledged to adhere to," Kyslytsia added.

"We will fight the occupiers until all the Russian soldiers who entered Ukraine to kill its people are defeated. The only thing Putin can do to save the lives of his soldiers is to order them to retreat immediately," he concluded.

Kyslytsia reminded that thanks to global unity, thanks to Lend-Lease, thanks to the help of the American people and other allies, it was possible to defeat Hitler.

"Putin's evil, like Hitler's before him, requires a global response. It was so during the Second World War. It is so now, and Ukraine and its allies are doing everything possible to ensure such a response," the post-predator said.

As proof of joint efforts, Kyslytsia cited the liberation of Ukrainian territories, which is actively ongoing in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"The Russian Federation has repeatedly abused the Security Council, including this week. We call on Russia to learn to respect this body. However, the Russian delegation has many delusions - false beliefs that are not based on reality. Hallucinations are seeing or hearing things that are not there," Kyslytsia noted.

He emphasized that in Russia "there is only one correct way to save the lives of thousands of Ukrainian and actually Russian citizens" - it is "surrender and leave!"