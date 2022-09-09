In 3 days, AFU advanced almost 50 km in Kharkiv region, - General Staff

In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian military is conducting a successful counteroffensive, advancing almost 50 km in 3 days.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 a.m. on September 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy concentrated its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions. Constantly conducts UAV aerial reconnaissance, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 45 air and 5 missile strikes, in particular on the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Tsyrkuny, Radushne, and Kharkiv. There are victims among the civilian population.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, on the territory of Belarus, military exercises have begun, during which it is planned to work out the issue of "liberation of captured territories". The threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the intensity of shelling by the enemy has significantly decreased. In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects of Ukraine, namely:

in the Kharkiv direction, from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Tsupivka, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Peremoha, Bayrak, and Kostiantynivka;

in the Sloviansk direction - near Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Sloviansk and Mykilske;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Novomykolaivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Hryhorivka;

in the direction of Bakhmut - near Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytsevo, New York and Vesele;

in the Avdiivka direction - in Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Opytne districts;

in the Novopavlivka direction - near Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Mykilske;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Vremivka, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Novoandriivka and Orihiv;

in the South Buh direction - in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novovoznesensk, Myroliubivka, Novovoskresenske, Bilohirka, Novohrihorivka, Shevchenkove, Liubomyrivka, Ternovi Pody, Stepova Dolyna, Myrne, Olhine, Oleksandrivka and Tavriyske settlements.

Read more: On September 8, 59 occupiers, 3 "Uragan" anti-aircraft guns, 2 "Pion" self-propelled guns, 1 tank and 2 ammunition depots were liquidated in southern direction, - OC "South"

In connection with the offensive of our troops, in some areas of the Kherson region, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are switching to tactics of terrorist actions against local civilians. Thus, according to available information, in the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the occupiers are using the local population as a "human shield". The village is closed for entry and exit.

Units of the Defense Forces heroically hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing. Our defenders successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the areas of Udy, Kostiantynivka, Virnopillia, Ploske, Mayorsk, Bezimenne, and Kamianka.

Defense forces are conducting a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction. Thanks to skillful and coordinated actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of the local population, advanced almost 50 km in 3 days.

According to intelligence, some enemy units suffered significant losses. The occupiers are trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment to the areas of Vilkhuvatka and Borodoyarske settlements.

Personnel of the occupying forces in civilian clothes resort to desertion and try to return to the territory of the Russian Federation. So, during the day, more than 15 such cases were noted.

Missile troops and artillery of our ground groups continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the control system and logistical support, damage to the enemy's manpower and combat equipment.

During the past day, in order to support the actions of ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 20 strikes, 2 platoon strongholds, 15 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. 4 UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter were destroyed. Enemy manpower losses are specified.