Over past day, Russian military shelled 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military shelled 23 settlements over the past day. Destroyed civil infrastructure.

The Zaporizhzhia RMA reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the report of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region, during the past day, the occupiers fired at civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlements of Temyrivka, Shcherbaky, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Rivnopillia, Huliaipole, Chervone, Mahdalynivka, Stepnohirsk, Luhivske, Poltavka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Olhivske, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Zahirne, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove. 28 reports were received about the destruction of civil infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces," OVA reported.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy concentrates its main efforts on holding the occupied borders. During the past day, the enemy shelled the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, using tank weapons, rocket, and barrel artillery along the entire line of contact.

It is also added that the civilian population was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory during the past day. 1,137 people were evacuated, including 235 children.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: rashists destroyed and damaged houses of civilians. PHOTOS