Ukraine has created unique air defense system that does not exist anywhere in world - Air Force

The Ukrainian air defense system is unique, it does not exist anywhere in the world.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"We have actually created a unique air defense system that does not exist anywhere in the world. We are fighting with old Soviet means, using various tactical techniques. We have developed a warning system.

We counter missiles thanks to air defense systems, fighter jets, and MANPADS - people with portable anti-aircraft missile systems are stationed all over the country, which also have to react and intercept missiles. There are visual observation posts," he said.

The spokesman added that Ukrainian air defense needs to be strengthened with modern weapons. In the near future, Ukraine will receive heavy complexes from Western partners, but this is still not enough, Ihnat said.

"What should be done? Strengthen our air defense system with new modern means that are in our service. These are, in particular, NASAMS and IRIS-T. But, unfortunately, the amount that is planned to be handed over to us so far will not be enough.

Although this will be the first step, when the partners will hand over heavy air defense systems of the Western model to us," Ignat stressed.

