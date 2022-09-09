Russian Federation withdraws military equipment from Mariupol, convoys are moving towards Berdiansk

The Russian occupying forces began withdrawing military equipment from captured Mariupol. The columns are moving towards Berdiansk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the city mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram.

"The occupiers have started withdrawing military equipment from Mariupol. Even the one that was dug in before that. The equipment is moving towards Berdiansk," he said.

In addition, Andriushchenko noted that the occupiers are intensifying counter-partisan measures.

"Strengthened patrols and checkpoints in almost all areas of the city. For the first time, a stationary patrol is observed near the Drama Theater building. Inspections of all cars, without exception.

Another wave of searches and break-ins of apartments of law enforcement officers and military personnel of Ukraine by "MSS DPR". They are looking for safes and communication equipment," the report says.

Andryushchenko also reported that there was a sudden increase in security and military patrols near the Philharmonic building. Also, a bunch of Russian soldiers appeared on the premises since yesterday.

