Ukraine will demand at least $300 billion in reparations from Russian Federation

This amount corresponds to the assets of the Bank of Russia, which are frozen due to sanctions in the G7 countries.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Deutsche Welle, according to Minister of Justice Denys Maliusyka in an interview with the Funke media group, Ukraine will seek the adoption of a resolution at the UN General Assembly on which the creation of an international compensation mechanism should be based in the future.

"We want to receive compensation for all the damages that Russia caused to Ukraine with its aggressive war," Maliuska said.

It is noted that the losses inflicted on Ukraine as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion are much higher. However, the mentioned amount corresponds to the assets of the Bank of Russia in the G7 countries, which are frozen due to sanctions. Maliuska demanded access to these funds, as well as to foreign assets of Russian state-owned enterprises and confiscated property of Russian oligarchs. Also, according to the minister, Germany has yet to provide information on Russian assets.