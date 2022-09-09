Occupiers postponed pseudo-referendum scheduled for September 11 for several months, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The occupiers saw that less than 10% of the population of temporarily occupied Melitopol agreed to participate in the pseudo-referendum, so its holding was postponed for several months.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this during a briefing.

"The whole world heard that on September 11, on the "single voting day", the Rashists will hold a fake referendum on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. This failed. There will be no referendum," said Fedorov.

He recalled that the occupiers tried to hold it at the end of August. For this purpose, a survey by apartment was organized to understand what kind of support the Russian Federation has on the part of the civilian population.

"Today they clearly saw that there are less than 10% who even agreed to participate in this fake referendum... Today they postponed this fake (pseudo-referendum. - Ed.) for several months," Fedorov added.

