Council of EU approved complete termination of agreement on simplified visa regime with Russian Federation

Today, September 9, the Council of the EU adopted a decision that completely suspends the Agreement on simplification of the visa regime between the EU and Russia. Therefore, the general rules of the Visa Code will apply to citizens of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Council of the EU.

"This will lead to an increase in the visa fee from 35 to 80 euros, the need to provide additional documentary evidence, an increase in the terms of issuing visas, and stricter rules for issuing multiple-entry visas," the message reads.

The decision will come into effect on September 12, 2022.

"With its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, including indiscriminate attacks on civilians, Russia has violated that trust and disrespected the fundamental values of our international community. Today's decision is a direct consequence of Russia's actions and another proof of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people," Czech Minister of Internal Affairs Vit Rakušan said.

Also remind, that earlier the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries reached a political agreement on the suspension of the simplified visa regime with Russia against the background of the war against Ukraine.