Scholz, Biden and Stoltenberg discussed further support for Ukraine

The leaders of Germany, the United States, a number of other countries, as well as NATO discussed further support for Ukraine.

The spokesperson of the Federal Government informed journalists about the relevant conversation, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz exchanged views on the military, humanitarian and economic situation in Ukraine during a video conference with US President Joe Biden and heads of state and government of European and transatlantic partners, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the spokesman said.

According to him, "the federal chancellor agreed with European and transatlantic partners to continue financial, economic and military support to Ukraine in connection with the Russian war of aggression and to effectively reduce the consequences of Russian aggression, for example, on global food supplies and energy prices, thanks to joint efforts together with the meeting of international partners".

