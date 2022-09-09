Last day, Air Force destroyed 6 enemy drones and Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter

During the day of September 8, six enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level were shot down in different directions by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, at about 1:30 p.m., in Donetsk region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force destroyed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter.

"Fighter, attack and bomber aircraft of the Air Force continue to attack enemy positions, equipment and logistics of the occupiers with various types of weapons, in particular, AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles," the message reads.

