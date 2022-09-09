Ukraine will return territories and decide itself how war will end, - Blinken

It depends on Ukraine how the war with the Russian Federation will end. All territories captured by the enemy must be returned.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this to journalists on the way back from Kyiv to Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Voice of America.

Blinken said that Ukraine plans to end the war diplomatically, but that requires two sides to negotiate. Meanwhile, Russia shows no signs of interest.

"They have to determine on what terms they want to interact and engage in diplomacy. President Zelensky has very clearly stated that when this is over, it will be over with diplomacy, but serious diplomacy requires two. And one of these two is not there and there is no indication that he will appear, and it is about Russia," said Blinken.

The US Secretary of State noted that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine must be confirmed by the return of all occupied territories. At the same time, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, will never be able to convince anyone that Ukraine is allegedly "not an independent country and belongs to Russia."

"This game is already over. Putin lost here," Blinken added.

