IAEA prepared resolution calling on Russian Federation to abandon Zaporizhzhia NPP

The draft resolution of the IAEA, prepared as a result of the mission’s trip to the Zaporizhia NPP, calls on Russia to stop all activities at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

Reuters writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The draft resolution is being prepared by Poland and Canada. He will be presented next week at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, which consists of 35 countries.

"The agency condemns the ongoing violent actions of the Russian Federation at nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the continued presence of Russian troops and Rosatom personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the statement said.

The IAEA wants to call on Russia to immediately take measures and stop all hostilities at the nuclear facilities of Ukraine.

According to diplomats, the draft text, prepared on behalf of Ukraine, which is not a member of the Governing Council, has yet to be formally presented at the council's quarterly meeting next week. Then it will be discussed and voted on.

Several diplomats said that because the wording was similar to the March resolution "condemning" Russia's occupation of Ukraine, it was likely to pass easily, and they expected little change in its wording.