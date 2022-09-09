War in Ukraine is entering critical phase, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured Ukraine of further support despite the economic pressure caused by the Russian invasion.

He said this at a press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Brussels, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth".

"The war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase. Ukrainian forces managed to stop the Russian offensive in the Donbas, strike back and regain control of the territory. In the last few days, we have seen significant progress in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that in the coming months, the solidarity and unity of the Allies will come under pressure due to energy supplies and the rising cost of living caused by the Russian war.

"But the price we pay is measured in money. Whereas the price Ukraine pays is measured in lives," added the Secretary General.

Stoltenberg once again emphasized NATO's readiness to defend its territory against Moscow's aggression.