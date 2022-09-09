Occupiers announced evacuation of Izium, Kupiansk and Velyky Burluk

The occupying "authorities" are evacuating the population from Izium, Kupiansk and Velyky Burluk in the Kharkiv region.

Representatives of the occupation "administration" informed the Russian mass media about this, and Censor.NET informs with reference to Gazeta.ru.

"First of all (the evacuation is underway - Red) from the city of Kupiansk, the city of Izium. So far, we have received reports that we also have Velyky Burluk... people have been asked to leave for safer settlements," said the so-called "head" of the "administration" Vitaly Hanchev of the Kharkiv region.

We will remind, on the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Balaklia was released. According to the General Staff, in 3 days the Armed Forces advanced almost 50 km in Kharkiv region.

