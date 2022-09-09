Zelensky volunteered to look into situation with security forces searching representatives of volunteer movement

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on, if available, to provide him with information about unjust accusations of volunteers in illegal activities.

He stated this during a joint press conference with the President of Latvia Egils Levits and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, answering the question of the correspondent of Ukrinform regarding the searches of volunteers by security forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is a European state, democratic, must live according to the law, every person, despite the state of war, must live according to the law. It is very important for us that after the 24th (February. - Ed.) our entire state is united, very it is important to respect the work of both volunteers and law enforcement officers, who from day one died not only on the battlefield, but like every citizen, picking up a weapon. We are all united… Today there is respect for every person who stayed here and helped build a state, a strong state: volunteers, law enforcement officers, soldiers, and taxi drivers who turned into drivers," the head of state said.

He spoke about a case known to him of NABU searches in Zaporizhzhia, but noted that he did not know the details of the case.

"I know about a case that was registered by NABU, they came with searches in the Zaporizhzhia region. I don't know the details more than you, I can as much as I have the authority. I would like to hear the details, or someone is really to blame and that something like that was done there, or another answer, but to hear it is very important for us today to know the truth," Zelensky emphasized.

After the press conference, the president asked the Ukrinform journalist to give him more detailed information about the searches of the volunteers.

"If you have additional cases of some injustice, everyone knows my attitude and great respect for the work of the volunteer movement in Ukraine, pass it on, I can raise this issue," he said.

We will remind you that on the morning of September 8, the police searched Lviv volunteer and activist Sviatoslav Litynskyi, who is engaged in the supply of cars for the Armed Forces.

The famous Lviv artist Oles Dzindra is also suspected of allegedly importing cars under the guise of humanitarian aid. On August 30, the Halytsky District Court of Lviv released volunteers Oles Dzindra and Yury Muzychuk on personal recognizance for one month.

On August 31, in Lviv, a search was conducted at the enterprise of volunteer Oleр Yanitsky because of humanitarian aid.

At the beginning of June, the head of the Odesa charity fund "Monsters Corporation", Kateryna Nozhevnikova, said that the Security Service of Ukraine "opened a case" against the fund headed by her.