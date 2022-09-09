Ukrainians outraged by plans of "Diesel Show" actors to perform on an airliner in front of Russians

Actors of comedy TV show "Diesel Show", aired on the TV channel ICTV, will go on a week-long tour cruise from Russian Sochi to Turkey on September 24.

Sergey Pisarenko and Evgeny Nikishin, artists known to Ukrainian audiences, will entertain Russian citizens on the luxury cruise liner Astoria Grande, which leaves Sochi on Saturdays and visits the best ports of the Turkish coast: Istanbul, Cesme, Amasru, and Sinop.

"Hurrah! From September 24, Turkey again! Going on a tour cruise in Turkey for 8 days on the ship Astoria Grande! Vacation season! Beaches! 5 cities in Turkey! Humor, music and... Anything you want! Buy your tickets by following this link", - wrote in Facebook Sergey Pisarenko, the actor of the Diesel Show.





According to the cruise liner's website there is a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, volleyball and basketball courts on the "sun" deck. There is also Body&Soul Spa with Finnish steam and wellness treatments, discotheques and a 700-seat theater where, apparently, the artists will perform. Cruise cost depending on conditions - from 80 thousand rubles to 250 thousand.

Under Pisarenko's post with the poster, angry Ukrainians were outraged at the corruptness of the artists.

"What scum you are, just marvelous scum," commented Kristina Morozova.

"Yeah... That's what your narrow-mindedness turned out to be during the war... They bombed you, and you gave them concerts...", user Irina Prekrasnyckova is indignant.