Latvia and Poland are against lifting EU sanctions against certain Russian oligarchs.

Latvian President Egils Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, during their visit to Kiev, spoke out against lifting sanctions on certain Russian oligarchs, as Hungary had previously insisted.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"We do not see a single argument in favor of lifting these sanctions. At the same time, we believe that most of the individuals who influence the Russian leadership should be placed on the sanctions list. This is our position," said Levits at a joint press conference on Friday.

The Latvian president reminded that Hungary still supported all EU sanctions against individuals and legal entities.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki called on the EU states to be more decisive in the process of imposing sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

"There is no obstacle to extending the sanctions against the Russian oligarchs, which would indicate that they were agreed upon in spite of any doubts that Hungary had. Our position here is unequivocal: we must be as firm as possible in the sanctions process. But for them to work, they must have the support of the 27 EU States. And we have this support all the time, and we get it all the time," he said.