Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation closed comments on social networks after successes of AFU in Kharkiv region

After the military successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Ministry of Defense of Russia closed comments on its official pages in "VKontakte" and "Odnoklassnikii".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

In the Friday morning message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in "VKontakte", one of the users noted that "the admin cleans up the comments perfectly." In subsequent publications, comments have already been disabled.

They did the same on the "Odnoklassniki" social network, but users continue to ask uncomfortable questions to the Ministry of Defense on the official Rutube page.

It is noted that the comments were closed after the mass dissatisfaction of users in connection with the counteroffensive of the AFU near Kharkiv and the capture of Balaklia.

