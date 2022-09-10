To strengthen Russian group, unit of Kadyrov’s military with number of up to 1,300 people arrived in occupied Kherson region, - General Staff

A unit of Kadyrov’s military numbering up to 1,300 people was sent to the occupied Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on September 10 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops. A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 13 missiles and 23 air strikes on objects in the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Velyki Prokhody, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vilne Pole, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Ternovi Pody, Blahodatne, Suhy Stavok, Kostromka, and Bezimenne settlements.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Slavhorod and Velyka Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy region.

In other directions, the Russian occupiers shelled military and civilian infrastructure with tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and rocket artillery:

in the Kharkiv direction - in the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Prudianka, Zolochiv, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Udy, Lyptsi, Peremoha, Momotove, Borshchova;

in the Sloviansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Mykilske, Dibrivne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - near Serebrianka, Kryva Luka, Sydorovo, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Zaitseve, Mykolaivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Yakovlivka settlements;

Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Karlivka, and Pervomaiske were shelled by mortars and barrel artillery in the Avdiivka direction;

in the Novopavlivka direction - in the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Neskuchne, Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region in the areas of settlements of Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novosilka, Shcherbaki, Vilne Pole, Malynivka, Orihiv, Novopil.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling along the contact line.

In addition, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs - 36 sorties were recorded.

To strengthen the Russian group in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, a unit of Kadyrov's military, numbering up to 1,300 people, formed according to national characteristics, arrived.

Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Pervomaiske settlements.

In general, in recent days, more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from the occupiers. In some directions, units of the Defense Forces wedged themselves into the enemy's defenses to a depth of up to 50 km. More than thirty settlements that were temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region were liberated or taken under control.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 33 strikes - an ammunition depot was destroyed, damage was inflicted on almost 25 strongholds, and places where manpower and equipment were concentrated.

Air defense units of our troops destroyed two UAVs and one guided air missile in different directions.

Over the past 24 hours, as a result of the fire of rocket forces and artillery of our ground troops, eighteen control points of various levels, areas of concentration of enemy manpower, means of anti-aircraft defense and electronic warfare, artillery units and more than twenty warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants were damaged.

Meanwhile, de-occupied communities are returning to life in the liberated territories. Demining of the area is underway. Units of the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting stabilization measures. The work of the National Police has been resumed.

The police are recording numerous crimes committed by the enemy on Ukrainian soil, and are ready to counter provocations and the infiltration of subversive and intelligence groups. The local population is immediately provided with all possible help, because the occupiers left behind destroyed infrastructure, destroyed houses of civilians, and heaps of scrap metal.